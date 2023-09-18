Compass Federal Credit Union’s Kid’s Halloween Bowling Party Set To Return To Lighthouse Lanes On October 29

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the return of its Kid’s Halloween Bowling Party on Sunday, October 29 at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.

The party will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 29 with a potential second session available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. if in demand.

The event is free for Compass Federal Credit Union’s Young Bucks (12 and under) and Teen Tycoons (13-17) members, which includes two hours of Cosmic Bowling, shoe rental, pizza and drinks.

Attending guests will be required to pay $10 for bowling and/or food.

Those wishing to participate must RSVP by visiting one of Compass FCU’s three main locations at 131 George St. in Oswego, 300 West First St. in Oswego and 208 North Second St. in Fulton. Attending guests will be required to pay their $10 registration fee at the time they register. Registrations and payments will not be taken at the door on the day of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, as a costume parade will take place as part of the party.

Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego is located at 295 East Albany St.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...