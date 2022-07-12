EMTs, Paramedics Wear Hawaiian Shirts For Charity

FULTON — Menter Ambulance has a new uniform, at least for a short period of time, and it’s all for charity. President and CEO of Menter Ambulance, Zachary Menter, announces the “Shirts for Charity” campaign that starts on July 12, 2022 and goes through September 18.

Participating employees have purchased a Menter Ambulance themed Hawaiian shirt which can be worn while on duty on the days specified by the program details throughout a two week period. When wearing the shirt, employees are donating $7 a day to a particular community organization, and Menter Ambulance will be matching every dollar contributed by employees.

At the conclusion of the two week period, the benefit organization receives all the funds collected to use as determined by organizational leadership. Below is the schedule of dates and community organizations that funds will be raised for during this year’s “Shirts for Charity” campaign:

July 12 – July 24 – Blessings in a Backpack (Oswego Chapter)

July 25 – August 7 – Oswego Bookmobile

August 8 – August 21 – Oswego County Humane Society

August 22 – September 4 – Lakeview Mental Health ACT Team

September 5 – September 18 – Hastings Veterans of Foreign Wars

A few words from Zachary Menter give insight into the purpose of the “Shirts for Charity” program: “This idea did not come from me. Over the past year numerous employees made mention of this idea. There was a lot of discussion of what organization we should support if we do it and somewhere along the way we decided it would be possible to support more than one. Day in and day out, our providers are exposed to a lot of stressors that take a toll on them. This gives us an opportunity to do something fun and meaningful at the same time. Whether it means making a sick or injured patient smile when they see an ambulance crew decked out in Hawaiian shirts, or we are able to help an organization in the community support their own mission you can’t go wrong. We have a lot of employees that have decided to participate in this which is very exciting. It is great to see so many people that are willing to give back to their community in so many ways.”

For more information about the program, as well as Menter Ambulance’s ongoing philanthropic efforts, please contact Joseph Provost, Public Information Officer for Menter Ambulance at (315) 692-4145 x.163 or (315) 679-1931and by email at [email protected].

“Shirts for Charity” updates with pictures and videos will be publicly shared on Menter Ambulance’s Facebook page throughout the duration of the program at www.facebook.com/menteramb.

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

