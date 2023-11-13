Farnham Family Services To Have New Home

OSWEGO – As 2023 is winding to a close, Farnham Family Services Executive Director Eric Bresee, staff and board members are looking forward to an exciting 2024 that will see the beginning of a bright future for the agency.

Next summer construction will begin on a new 16,000 square foot facility that will become their future home in Oswego.

“Since 2015 our average daily census has more than doubled,” said Bresee. “We have outgrown our current space at 283 West 2nd St. and knew we needed a larger facility. Following some research and careful planning it all fell into place. Last year the City of Oswego put the George Street location up for bid to the community and began soliciting projects that would align with the vision and direction set by Mayor Billy Barlow and the common council. With support from Galloway Reality, Farnham submitted a proposal and was subsequently awarded the opportunity to purchase the property. With funding from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support Farnham we were able to purchase the property and will break ground in summer of 2024.”

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 the new facility will house all of Farnham’s existing programming in Oswego including prevention, recovery supports and outpatient treatment including the opioid treatment program. It will allow Farnham to provide the opportunity for approximately 25% more individuals to access services with privacy and dignity. Additionally, the new facility includes ample office space for its administrative department.

“Currently our administrators are housed off site to allow for maximum direct service provision at the West Second Street clinic. This project will allow the entire team to come back together under one roof,” explained Bresee.

In addition to its new Oswego location, Farnham will continue to maintain its facilities in Fulton and Mexico.

With a focus on freeing families and communities from the destructive grip of drug and alcohol addiction, Farnham Family Services works with community partners to promote health and delivers a wide range of strategies for fighting substance abuse at home, in our schools, and in our communities.

For more information on Farnham Family Services, including its training, prevention, and treatment programs visit www.farhaminc.org or call (315) 342-4489.

