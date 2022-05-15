OSWEGO – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is pleased to announce a car seat safety check event scheduled for Saturday, May 21. It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oswego City Fire Department located at 35 E. Cayuga St. in Oswego.

“We will offer free car seat checks to help ensure proper use of the seats, help answer any caregiver questions, and offer support and education to all attendees on correct car seat installation and use,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann.

Certified car seat safety technicians from various agencies will be there to help. Appointments are preferred, but not required, to participate in this event. To schedule a time slot, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22. Car seat checks usually last between 30 and 45 minutes.

“This is going to be a great event, and it’s free to the entire Oswego County community,” Boeckmann said. “We are grateful for the Oswego City Fire Department and their willingness to allow the use of their facilities to help ensure the safety of members of our communities. About 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly according to recent polling. It is our mission with this event to check that the seats are used correctly to safeguard all children.”

Attendees are asked to enter through the entrance located on East Seneca Street (behind the fire station), to allow for a smooth flow of traffic as seats are checked.

This car seat event is held by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board through a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee.

If you have any questions about the car seat event, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at [email protected].

