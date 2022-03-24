OSWEGO – In 2021, the Oswego Elks Lodge BPOE 271 provided funding for the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s children’s programming.

This included the Chalk the Pier program where a large maritime themed mural was created by children under the direction of a professional artist. Funds were also used to bring in The Happy Pirates theater troupe out of Rochester, New York. Local Girl Scout Troops #10566 and #10567 provided breakfast during the museum’s Pancakes with Pirates event.

The museum recently recognized the Oswego Elks for their support. To find out more about Museum activities visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315.342.0480.

