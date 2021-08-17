H. Lee White Museum, Mayor Barlow To Offer Boat Tour, Dinner

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow is partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum and three area restaurants to offer a Lighthouse tour and dinner package on Thursday August 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

A special tour discount for the trip to the lighthouse can be arranged through the museum’s website and using the code LHDinner21. A $5 off coupon will be given to Lighthouse visitors to be used at one of three area restaurants, LaParilla, GS Steamers or Southern Fare that day or before the two-week expiration date.

Two dates in September will also be offered, September 9 and 16 for this special promotional opportunity.

Visit www.hlwmm.org to book the tour or call the museum office at 315.342.0480.

