Harborfest Art Exhibit To Open During Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival

OSWEGO – An exhibit featuring the artwork of Oswego’s Harborfest will be unveiled on Saturday, May 21 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, in conjunction with the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival.

Museum Curator Michael Pittavino has been exploring the idea of an exhibit featuring Harborfest art created by local artists.

“I have been fascinated with the evolution of the event and the reflection of it seen through these posters,” he said. “It mirrors the community’s love of the water and the resources we are fortunate to have here.”

“The Harborfest Exhibit: Celebrating the Visual Arts Legacy of Oswego’s Prized Annual Event Through Posters,” will feature all 33 of the Harborfest posters, dating back to the 1988 festival. The exhibit will be on display at the museum May 21 through September 10.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and other waterfront organizations are preparing to host the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. Oswego’s West Pier will bustle with free activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

For more information call the museum at 315-342-0480 or visit https://hlwmm.org/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...