Labor Endorsements Roll In For Kristin Shanley-Graves For Oswego City Court Judge

Labor unions endorsing Kristin’s candidacy include the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC), the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council #4, and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) District Union Local One

OSWEGO, NY — Kristin Shanley-Graves, the Democratic candidate for Oswego City Court Judge, is announcing she has been endorsed by the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council #4, and United Food and Commercial Workers Local One.

Of the endorsements, Shanley-Graves said “I am thrilled to announce labor’s continued support of our campaign with these three key endorsements. They collectively represent carpenters, painters, glaziers, drywall finishers, glass workers, food workers, Tops employees, among many other professions. Our campaign is bringing everyone’s voice to the table to ensure a fair and just Oswego for all residents.”

Shanley-Graves was nominated by the Oswego County Democratic Party. She is an Oswego native whose family has lived in and been part of the Oswego Community for generations. Kristin is a graduate of Oswego High School, Villanova University, and Vermont Law School where received her Juris Doctor and a Master of Studies in Environmental Law.

She is experienced in matrimonial, family, criminal, real property and civil law, while also maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the local legal system. Kristin is the only candidate with governmental experience having served from 2006-2015 as an attorney for the City of Oswego in various capacities.

Since 2017, she has partnered with the State University of New York at Oswego as attorney for the Student Association. In 2018, she was appointed to serve on the University’s College Council where she continues to hold a position. For over 20 years, Kristin has been a Board Member of the Oswego County Humane Society and proudly served as a past president.

The general election will be held on November 7. Early voting will take place from October 28 to November 5, with more information here. All registered voters within the city of Oswego are eligible to vote in the November election.

