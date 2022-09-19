Local Businesses Donate To Oswego Bookmobile

OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers.

Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, the Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union and C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center. Two hundred and fifty dollar donations were contributed by Eagle Beverage Company, J. A. Mechanical Contractors, Inc., T. J. Burke’s, Scriba Electric, Inc., Arena Dental Associates, and Compass Credit Union.

Fajita Grill, at 244 Route 104W, is a restaurant which has also donated in the past and has helped the Bookmobile with fundraisers over the years. The Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union has served school employees of Oswego County since 1961 and has also been a frequent donor, giving $500 this past spring. C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, always a generous sponsor, offers the community a large selection of beverages, fresh fruit and vegetables and contributed $500 which was used for the 2022 Bookmobile summer program.

The six businesses which donated $250 each were Eagle Beverage Company, a family-owned local New York beverage wholesaler, J. A. Mechanical Contractors, Inc., a heating and ventilating contractor located at 5814 State Route 104, and T. J. Burke’s (Burke’s Do it Best Home Center), which continues its tradition with the 4th generation of Burke’s. Also donating were Scriba Electric, Inc., which has been in business in the area for over 25 years, Arena Dental Associates, a General Practice Dentistry with Dr. Michael J. Arena, and Compass Credit Union, a full-service credit union with many local branches.

The Oswego Bookmobile is a non-profit organization, run by volunteers and dependent on community support. The generosity of our local community businesses makes it possible for the program to continue. Often seen at family events throughout the Oswego community, Oswego Bookmobile believes that every child should have the opportunity to own books.

During its 2022 Summer Program, stops were made at 15 locations each week, and children were invited onto the bus to select a book at their reading level, and to talk with the literacy specialist about the book. Encouraging summer reading is one of its main missions.

Oswego Bookmobile is a 501c3 non-profit corporation, managed by a volunteer Board of Directions. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.

