OSWEGO – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager.



“We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”

Lyman has extensive knowledge of the Rural Development, HUD, and NYS Tax Credit programs, and was most recently the property manager at Malta House, a 50-unit senior housing apartment facility, managed by Christopher Community in North Syracuse.

“I am really excited to be back into property management as a Regional Manager,” said Lyman. “I look forward to growing and learning with Christopher Community!”

A graduate of Bryant & Stratton College, with an Associates Degree in Administrative Micro Computers, Lyman also previously owned her own restaurant, and has worked in the food brokerage field.



Lyman recently moved to the Granby/Fulton area but was a lifelong resident of the Cicero/North Syracuse area. She enjoys spending time with her daughter and grandson, and loves gardening and being outdoors on the water either boating or kayaking.



About Christopher Community

Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,200 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.

