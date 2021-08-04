OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today nominations are open for the 2021 “Good Neighbor Awards,” an award program started in 2018 recognizing homeowners in the City of Oswego who take exceptional pride in their property by caring for their yard, demonstrating care of their property or fully restore a dilapidated building.

Additional criteria include caring for a neighbor’s well-being or participating on committees and volunteer activities that contribute to a positive change in a neighborhood. The awards program is designed to allow an individual to nominate a property owner in their community who makes a direct contribution to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood.

“As a city we spend a significant amount of time and resources on our code enforcement efforts by patrolling the neighborhoods, enforcing the City code and holding negligent property owners accountable,” Barlow said. “Conversely, I believe it is important to recognize and appreciate our community members who go the extra mile, put in the extra effort, and take great pride in their personal property, neighborhood and their community. The ‘Good Neighbor Award’ is designed to applaud the individuals who’ve made a direct, positive contribution to their neighborhood and help make Oswego a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

Individuals looking to nominate a neighbor can find a nomination form here or pick one up at Mayor Barlow’s office or the Department of Code Enforcement at Oswego City Hall. Nominations are due by September 3 and will be judged by Oswego City code enforcement officers Josh Solazzo, Nick Saternow and Daniel Breitweg.

Once nominations are reviewed, four Good Neighbor Awards will be issued, and recipients will be recognized by city leaders.

