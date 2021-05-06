OSWEOG – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage and the Water Street Square downtown pocket park.

The free summer concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Stage and Friday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square on Water Street.

“The Oswego Summer Concert Series is an important part of our downtown renaissance and we’re happy to resume both concert series this year,” Barlow said. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year at Veteran’s Stage and have a great program put together for the new Water Street Square Pocket Park Concert Series on Water Street with popular local musicians scheduled to perform in a relaxing, unique atmosphere.”

2021 Concerts Series at Water Street Square – 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 2 – Mike Shiel

Friday, July 9 – Mix Tapes Duo

Friday, July 16 – Cam Caruso

Friday, July 23 – Double V

Friday, July 30 – One Night Stand

Friday, August 6 – Cool Kids

Friday, August 13 – The Hepcats

Friday, August 20 – Triple Threat

2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule at Veteran’s Stage – 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 5 – Off the Reservation

Thursday, August 12 – Ruby Shooz

Thursday, August 19 – The Billionaires

Thursday, August 26 – Music of the Stars

*Friday, August 27 – Nancy Kelly

Thursday, September 2 – Prime Time Horns

Thursday, September 9 – Nik & the Nice Guys

Thursday, September 16 – Infinity

*National recording Jazz artist Nancy Kelly will do a one-off Friday night concert on August 27.

Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park. At Water Street Square, during concerts the open container ordinance will be lifted to allow patrons from nearby businesses to attend the concerts. For additional information, please contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at (315) 343-3795.

