OSWEOG – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage and the Water Street Square downtown pocket park.
The free summer concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Stage and Friday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square on Water Street.
“The Oswego Summer Concert Series is an important part of our downtown renaissance and we’re happy to resume both concert series this year,” Barlow said. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year at Veteran’s Stage and have a great program put together for the new Water Street Square Pocket Park Concert Series on Water Street with popular local musicians scheduled to perform in a relaxing, unique atmosphere.”
2021 Concerts Series at Water Street Square – 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 2 – Mike Shiel
Friday, July 9 – Mix Tapes Duo
Friday, July 16 – Cam Caruso
Friday, July 23 – Double V
Friday, July 30 – One Night Stand
Friday, August 6 – Cool Kids
Friday, August 13 – The Hepcats
Friday, August 20 – Triple Threat
2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule at Veteran’s Stage – 6 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, August 5 – Off the Reservation
Thursday, August 12 – Ruby Shooz
Thursday, August 19 – The Billionaires
Thursday, August 26 – Music of the Stars
*Friday, August 27 – Nancy Kelly
Thursday, September 2 – Prime Time Horns
Thursday, September 9 – Nik & the Nice Guys
Thursday, September 16 – Infinity
*National recording Jazz artist Nancy Kelly will do a one-off Friday night concert on August 27.
Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park. At Water Street Square, during concerts the open container ordinance will be lifted to allow patrons from nearby businesses to attend the concerts. For additional information, please contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at (315) 343-3795.