OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.

The city will once again host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, Santa will meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall. Live entertainment during the streamed holiday special on stage will feature Creation Dance Studio, CNY Arts, and magician Chris Wiehl.

“Our annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is always a great event to get people into the holiday spirit following Thanksgiving,” Barlow said. “We’re glad to be back live and in-person this year and we’re working hard to put together a fun, magical evening full of exciting activities and entertainment.”

Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration Schedule

Saturday, November 27

3 to 6 p.m. – Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Ice carving demonstration

5 to 6 p.m. – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews

6 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:10 p.m. – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River

“Our live-streamed show last year was a big hit,” said Deputy Director of Economic Development Amy Murphy. “People from all over the country tuned in to celebrate the lighting of the city’s tree. This year, we want to involve our virtual audience again, while adding some of the traditional in-person fun back into the event.”

For more information or details on the upcoming holiday events and activities, please contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at [email protected], 44 East Bridge Street, or 315-908-7479.

