OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the return of the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park beginning on Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sunset Concert Series is sponsored by the City of Oswego and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative. These concerts have been a tradition in Oswego for over 80 years, entering their 88th season.

The concert band performs traditional marches, show tunes and standard band literature, directed by Trevor Jorgensen. The jazz band, led by Stan Gosek, features music from the big band era to todays’ jazz greats.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union, and the Oswego County Musicians Collective to bring the sunset concert series back to Breitbeck Park,” Barlow said. “The concerts offer a free and enjoyable opportunity for listeners to get outside, support local musicians and hear some fine music.”

2022 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park

June 29: Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 6: Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 13: Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 20: Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 27: No Concert (Harborfest)

August 3: Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

August 10: Concert Band at 7 p.m.

August 17: Concert Band at 7 p.m.

August 24: Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

“I know I speak for all the musicians in saying we are looking forward to the series this year,” said David Sterio, president of the Oswego County Musicians Union. “Both the Concert Band and Jazz Band are warmed up, ready to go and looking forward to seeing all our supports in the park again this year.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of rain, concerts are held under the Breitbeck Park pavilion. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...