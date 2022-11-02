OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Wednesday, November 2, the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.

The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, Santa will meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall.

Live entertainment during the streamed holiday special on stage will feature Creation Dance Studio in collaboration with the Oswego Players, the Oswego Homeschool Association Children’s Choir, and magician Chris Wiehl.

“Our annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is always a great event to get people into the holiday spirit following Thanksgiving,” Barlow said. “The day-long event really kicks off the holiday season and brings folks from all around our community into downtown Oswego.”

Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration Schedule

Saturday, November 26

3 – 6 p.m. -Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Ice carving demonstration

5 – 6 p.m. – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews

6 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:05 p.m. – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River featuring live music from Brig Juice Brass

For more information or details on the upcoming holiday events and activities, please contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at [email protected], 44 East Bridge Street, or 315-908-7479.

