OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will allocate $25,000 to renovate the community garden on East Schuyler Street between East Seventh and East Ninth Street.

The east side community garden was first built in 2010 and contains approximately sixty garden plots available to residents who wish to grow a small garden and maintain a garden plot. Over the past few years, participation slowly declined, the garden fell into disrepair and nearby homeowners took issue with the condition of the garden.

Following a recent reorganization of the garden committee, Barlow and Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge pledged to assist the organization with funding to renovate and upgrade the community garden. The $25,000 scope of work includes demolition and replacement of existing garden beds, clearing of the fence line, leveling ground to improve accessibility, addition of wheelchair accessible garden beds, fresh landscaping and a new welcome sign.

“The east side community garden has plenty of potential and can act as a real sanctuary for residents who enjoy the outdoors, gardening and healthy eating,” Barlow said. “With organized committee leadership and a new and improved garden area, the community garden can increase participation and serve as a great opportunity for residents who may be interested in caring for a plot.”

Kelly Mosher, chairwoman of the community garden committee said, “we are thrilled to get a brand-new garden area as we reorganize the community garden and get a fresh start. The funding from the city will be welcome news to our members and give the garden a chance to attract new members and flourish. I want to thank City Councilor Shawn Burridge for his advocacy and assistance and thank Mayor Barlow for his strong support.”

2nd Ward City Councilor Shawn Burridge said, “I’m proud to renovate the community garden and help organize a committee to properly care and maintain the area. I’ve worked with Kelly Mosher along with some other interested residents and we can make this garden a place people are proud of and a real community asset, particularly for those on the east side of the city.”

Residents interested in maintaining a plot in the garden should contact committee chairwoman Kelly Mosher at 315-529-1009 or through the Oswego East Side Community Garden Facebook Page. missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...