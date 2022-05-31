Mayor Barlow Announces 2nd Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon, Fishing Event

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the continuation of a partnership with the Oswego-based veteran’s charity, Thank A Service Member, Inc (TASM) to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the city of Oswego.

Through a $15,000 grant from the city of Oswego provided in 2021, TASM, in partnership with the Oswego City Veteran’s Council, will again host local veterans and guests at Wright’s Landing Marina for the second annual luncheon and fishing excursion using local charter boats, followed by a ceremony with awards and gift bags on Saturday, July 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I’m honored to again partner Thank A Service Member, Inc, to offer veteran’s a great get-away on the water to fish and enjoy themselves as a way for the community to honor their service and support their needs,” Barlow said. “This event was well-received last summer, and I’m pleased to be able to allow for more Veterans to attend this year.”

Thank A Service Member, Inc is an approved 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to working on behalf of America’s military veterans and active-duty service members. TASM frequently creates educational programs, support initiatives, and venues designed to show appreciation and gratitude for military personnel’s service and sacrifices.

“We are grateful to Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego for this partnership and allowing us to follow up on the success of last years’ event,” said TASM Executive Director Peter Allen. “This meaningful event is a terrific way to engage and promote local businesses while showing appreciation to the military veterans in our community.”

Veterans interested in participating in the fishing event should immediately contact Peter Allen at 315-402-5915 or [email protected] to reserve a spot. Family members are welcome to attend the award ceremony following the fishing excursion. For more information on TASM, visit www.thankaservicemember.org.

