OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today $30,000 in grant funding will be issued to Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to assist with the planning and administration of Harborfest in July of 2022.

The City of Oswego has used approximately $200,000 of the $1.89 million in funds made available by the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan funding package to assist local not-for-profit organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harborfest, a registered 501c3 not-for-profit organization, relies on earned income from previous festivals to fund future festivals. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Harborfest 2020 and 2021, placing the organization in a challenging financial position heading into 2022. Simultaneously, during the pandemic many sponsorships and fundraising opportunities were lost, costing the festival chances at additional income.

“The City of Oswego is proud to support Haborfest with grant funding to ensure Oswego’s largest annual event returns as strong as ever in 2022,” Barlow said. “Supporting Harborfest is key to the economic health of our local economy and by working together over the next 10 months, I’m confident we can overcome the pandemic and present a festival next year that exceeds expectations and keeps the festival growing and going strong for many more years to come,.”

Approximately 75,000 people descend on Oswego to attend Harborfest which, after 30 years, remains one of the largest admission free music festivals in New York state, according to Barlow’s office. The four-day, city-wide annual event features a weekend of free concerts by well-known national recording artists, a large midway carnival, and a premier Saturday night firework display by Fireworks by Grucci, America’s First Family of Fireworks.

Peter Myles, Executive Director of Harborfest thanked Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council and said, “The Harborfest Board of Directors and staff greatly appreciate the support it consistently receives from the City of Oswego. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the cancellation of Harborfest for 2 years. Hopefully, by July 2022, this will all be behind us, and we will all be ready for a spectacular community event. This grant is greatly appreciated and will definitely assist our organization as we prepare for Harborfest 2022.”

Planning for the 33rd Annual Harborfest has already begun, scheduled for July 28-31, 2022. For more information on Harborfest, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com

