Mayor Barlow Announces Completion Of Pedestrian Bridge Lighting Project

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, September 27, the completion of the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego.

In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to illuminate the historic pedestrian bridge that will feature special lighting and effects to a visually pleasing appearance for residents and visitors, while tying in the bridge to other on-going downtown improvements and events.

In 2019, the city of Oswego completed another special lighting project by illuminating the Varick Dam water falls just south of the O&W Railroad Bridge.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the lighting project, adding to our other downtown improvements,” Barlow said. “I invite everyone to walk down the riverwalk or glance as you’re driving across the Bridge Street or Utica Street Bridge to see the beautiful final product.”

The project was designed by Quality Lighting Systems, Inc and constructed by Rombough Electric.

