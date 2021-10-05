OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the City of Oswego will celebrate Halloween weekend with the second “Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail” event along the West Linear River Walk on the Oswego River.

The event features a Halloween themed haunted walk lined with live Halloween characters and decorations. The event also will feature a rock climb, mechanical bull, face painting, a roaming t-rex, food vendors, beer and wine garden provided by Canale’s Restaurant and live music each night.

The three-day event, from Thursday, October 28 through Saturday, October 30 is free to the public and appropriate for all ages.

“The first Creepy Crawl was a great success so we’re going to make an even larger event that caters to people of all ages,” Barlow said. “We continue to create new and expand existing events to give Oswego families more fun activities to do throughout the year and events to attend and have fun. I encourage families to check out the Creepy Crawl during Halloween weekend and support our downtown, small businesses while doing so.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, October 28

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live music featuring THE SWOONERS

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

Friday, October 29

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Live music featuring SILVER ARROW BAND

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

Saturday, October 30

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Creepy Crawl Haunted Trail open

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Live music featuring JESS NOVAK BAND

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Food, Beer & Wine Garden open

6 p.m. – 10p.m. – Rock climbing, Mechanical Bull, Face Painting, Roaming Zombies, T-Rex

The “Creepy Crawl” event first started in 2019 but was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The open container ordinance will be lifted in the event area for the duration of the event.

