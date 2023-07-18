OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the second annual “Oswego Family Fun Days” on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. each day.

The free event will feature plenty of children’s activities similar to last year including a butterfly garden, inflatable water slides, euro bungee, bounce houses, live animals, archery, and much more. The event will take place in Breitbeck Park next to the city’s outdoor water splashpad, mini-golf course, basketball courts and snack shackN

“The Family Fun Day event last year was a great success, so we are happy to replicate the event again this year to give Oswego families a fun event towards the end of the summer,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Free events such as this bring the community together improving the quality of life for Oswego residents.”

The event will also include food vendors, community organizations, and the neighboring city splash pad and snack shack will be open. The event is rain or shine.

