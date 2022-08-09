Mayor Barlow Announces “Family Fun Week” Initiative With Local, Small Businesses

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout this week, August 8 to August 14.

“Coming off of a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun opportunities to Oswego families during summer vacation,” Barlow said. “Our Economic Development Office and small business community got creative and came up with a great concept to offer different activities that give families plenty of opportunities, while supporting our local small business community. I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this unique opportunity throughout the week.”

After the success of “Family Fun Days” this past weekend at Breitbeck Park, the City of Oswego and small businesses wanted to continue additional activities throughout the summer. Through the city’s small business meetings, an idea was developed to generate a community calendar to promote family activities at several Oswego businesses, paired with special discounts and offerings. Activities have been developed for children of all ages. An “Additional Information” page was developed to share hours of operation, pricing, pre-registration, and a brief description of each activity.

