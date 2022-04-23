OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today on the afternoon of April 21, 2022, the City of Oswego Police Department Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Oswego County Drug Task Force and Oswego City Police Special Response Team arrested Tim J. Tompkins ,30, and Stephanie M. Connolly ,30, for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd Degree each.

An investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force showed that both individuals possessed 45 bags of heroin as well as crack cocaine with the intent to sell both. Tompkins was ultimately arraigned and held at Oswego County jail on $3,000.00 bail. Connolly was arraigned and held at Oswego County Jail on $5,000.00 bail.

Tompkins and Connolly were previously arrested in December of 2021 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd Degree after they were found in possession of heroin with the intent to sell. Following their arrest in December, Tompkins was released on his own recognizance and Connolly was released on electronic home monitoring.

The drug bust on April 21 is the first reported arrest involving the newly formed City of Oswego Drug Task Force created earlier this year by Mayor Billy Barlow and Chief of Police Phil Cady.

Earlier this year during his annual State of the City Address, Mayor Barlow announced a restructure of the Oswego Police Department to allow for the creation of the City of Oswego Drug Task Force, a move he said was long overdue following the apparent rise of heroin and molly into the Oswego community and a lack of special investigations and enforcement in recent years.

“As promised, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force is off to a strong start and already making headway on multiple fronts,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I commend the men and women of the Oswego Police Department and thank the members of the new Drug Task Force for quickly getting to work and producing results that’ll better protect the Oswego community.”

Anyone with information about these in investigations, or any others is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

