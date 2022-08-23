Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families.

Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate one hundred attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.

“We are pleased to put on another great free event for the kids in our community,” Barlow said. “Thank you to Lighthouse Lanes for being willing to partner with us once again, along with Jen Losurdo and the folks at the Oswego Youth Bureau who put so much time and effort into making these events available.”

The event, named “Summer Send Off Bowling Day,” will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Registration is open to one hundred participants on a first come first served basis. To sign up, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

