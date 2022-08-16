Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event At Fort Ontario October 15

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario.

Funding provided by the city has made 60 free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15, 2022.

“We are so happy to once again be partnering with Fort Ontario to offer a unique opportunity for children to go ghost hunting at Fort Ontario. This event brings something new and fun to families this fall and will kick off the Halloween season ahead of our annual Creepy Crawl event and other local activities,” Barlow said.

Participants should dress warm for the weather, wear sneakers and are encouraged to bring a flashlight and other ghost hunting equipment. To sign up, please call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...