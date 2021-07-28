Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours For Oswego Residents August 7, 8

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday August 8 in celebration of National Lighthouse Day on August 7.

Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the Lighthouse, with a 30 minute plus tour at the Lighthouse. Since 2012, an all-volunteer team through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the Lighthouse, while the City of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.

“In celebration of National Lighthouse Day on August 7, we’re partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego Lighthouse for Oswego residents,” Barlow said. “Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored lighthouse by making a reservation and experience Oswego by water at no cost.”

Reservations for the weekend can be made at www.hlwmm.org and will be held on a first-come-first serve basis for city residents only. Tickets, normally $30 per person, will be paid for by the City of Oswego and up to six people can be accommodated per boat, running every half hour from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Visitors should meet at the Wright’s Landing welcome center 15 minutes before departure to check in and must be at least 5 years old.

Visitors will also be given a $5 discount dinner coupon at participating local restaurants. To sign up for the National Lighthouse Day promotion on August 7 and 8 you will need to use the coupon code LHDay2021. The code will ONLY work on boat tours booked on August 7 and 8.

“We are honored to serve as stewards of the iconic Oswego Lighthouse,” said Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. “Part of that responsibility is to educate our community. Many Oswegonians have said a visit to the Lighthouse has been on their bucket list. Mayor Barlow is providing a wonderful opportunity to cross it off the list while enjoying a great water experience.”

Tours of the Oswego Lighthouse are normally offered on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 12:30 to 4 p.m.. Watch for special Thursday tours that will be offered in August and September. The Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse is owned by the City of Oswego with a long-term lease to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is located at One West First Street in Oswego and can be contacted at 315-342-0480 or www.hlwmm.org.

