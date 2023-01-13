OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego County Youth Bureau will host a free bowling day on February 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Lanes.

Attendees receive two free games of bowling, shoes, a slice of pizza and a drink. This is a free event and open to the first 100 kids.

“This free event will give Oswego families a fun option during winter break when, due to weather, other options are rather limited. Thank you to Lighthouse Lanes and the Oswego Youth Bureau for again partnering to put together this fun event,” Mayor Barlow said.

To sign up, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...