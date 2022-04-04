OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow was joined by representatives from Omni Renewables, National Grid, Livingston Energy Group, and the Oswego Common Council today to celebrate the installation and opening of several electric car charging stations throughout the city of Oswego.

First announced in Mayor Barlow’s 2022 State of the City Address in January, six new car charging stations across five different sites including two dual port stations at Breitbeck Park, and one dual port at the Crisafulli Ice Rink, Fort Ontario swimming pool, and West Second Street have been installed.

Five of the six stations are level II stations, allowing for electric vehicles to be charged quickly and are free for the public to use. The sixth station was a joint project between the city and NYSERDA, bringing the first high speed level 3 charger to Oswego County on West Second Street, allowing cars to fully charge between 30 and 45 minutes, depending on the car model.

“Our mission is to strategically position Oswego for success in the long term, and what better way to do that than to embrace the rise in popularity of electric vehicles and to better accommodate our residents who may already have electric vehicles,” Barlow said. “I’m excited to finally get these charging station installed and in working order and appreciate the assistance from our partners at Livingston Energy Group, National Grid and Omni Renewables to help make this project a reality.”

The total cost for the purchase and installation of the charging stations to the city is approximately $150,000 but the city will utilize NYSERDA energy incentives to cover much of the cost. The balance of the project cost will be fully covered by a $23,000 grant previously awarded by Omni Solutions to pay for the cost.

Michael Francis, president of OMNI Renewables said, “with the City of Oswego’s long-term commitment to upstate New York Community solar projects, we are excited to make this donation for its use towards the purchase and installation of the electric vehicle charging stations located around the city. The investment in additional charging stations will greatly enhance the demand for more electric vehicles, providing meaningful progress towards the reduction of carbon emissions. Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego is exhibiting strong leadership towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Kate Kruk, director of Community Engagement for Livingston Energy Group, said, “We are proud to be part of the City of Oswego’s solution for integrating clean energy technology into their community. When New York communities deploy our EV charging solutions, they are investing in New York technology and innovation that attracts drivers to the area, contributes to economic development, and supports New York’s climate initiatives.”

“More of our customers are buying electric vehicles and they are looking to their leaders to increase the number of chargers in their towns and cities,” said Alberto Bianchetti of National Grid. “We are working closely with our local communities, companies, and agencies, like the city of Oswego, and vendor partners such as Livingston Energy Group, to expand access to electric vehicle chargers across upstate New York.”

Barlow also announced today the city will be issuing a Request for Proposals to enter a performance energy contract to conduct large scale energy efficiency upgrades and improvements through city buildings in the next two years.

The installation of chagrining stations and upcoming energy improvement projects build on other energy initiatives enacted since 2016 including being designated a Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA after passing legislation approving PACE Financing for clean energy projects, approving a solar permit, benchmarking, and publicizing city energy use, and implementing energy code training for the code enforcement department.

