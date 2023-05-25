Mayor Barlow Announces Military Appreciation Luncheon & Fishing Event At Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the third annual Thank A Service Member, Inc (TASM) Veteran Fishing and Luncheon event will be held on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina.

First started in 2021, the event developed through a partnership between the City of Oswego and TASM to offer a military appreciation luncheon and fishing trip for active members of the military and veterans living in the City of Oswego. The afternoon starts with a fishing excursion on Lake Ontario using local charter boats, followed by a luncheon, live music, and other festivities, for Veteran’s and their guests.

“The City of Oswego is excited to once again partner with Peter Allen and TASM to host a fishing excursion and luncheon at the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina. This popular event offers our local Veteran’s a fun, relaxing time out on the lake follow by a luncheon and ceremony recognition their contributions to our country. The event has been successful so far and I’m sure this year will be another great event for our veterans,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.

“We are grateful to Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego for their continued support of this wonderful event, said TASM Executive Director, Peter Allen. The Charter Boat Captains and staff in Oswego are among the best anywhere, and the Marina improvements including the new Wright’s Landing Pavilion make this a perfect venue to honor our Military Veterans.”

Thank A Service Member, Inc is an approved 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to working on behalf of America’s military veterans and active-duty service members. TASM frequently creates educational programs, support initiatives, and venues designed to show appreciation and gratitude for military personnel’s service and sacrifices.

To reserve a spot or for more information on TASM, visit www.thankaservicemember.org or contact Peter Allen at 315-402-5915 or [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...