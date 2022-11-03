OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Thursday, November 3, the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11.

New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates of all sizes late last winter.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022-2023 free open skating season and I’m very excited to be able to provide affordable skate rentals to improve accessibility to free skate and our rinks,” Barlow said. “By providing low-cost ice skates, we give all Oswego families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active winter activity.”

Free Open Skate Hours of Operation

Tuesday – 6 – 7 p.m. Family Skate

Friday – 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Public Skate

Saturday – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Family Skate

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Public Skate

Sunday – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Family Skate

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Public Skate

Barlow also noted on November 11th, due to local schools being out of session for the day, the city will allow for public skate from noon to 2:00pm.

The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 West Fifth Street. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour. For additional information or questions concerning public skating session, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related