OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the opening of the new public playground in Rotary Park along East First Street in Oswego. The addition of the playground to the community was first announced in the mayor’s 2023 State of the City Address back in January. The playground, built by KOMPAN, INC with assistance from the City of Oswego Department of Public Works, consists of a train-themed structure built suitable to younger children, ages two to five years old. The playground also includes outdoor, interactive musical instruments for kids of all ages, the first of such to be built in Oswego.

“Today’s opening of the new Rotary Park Playground incorporates a play area into our current parks system that caters to the youngest in our community, giving them an appropriate place to play rather than larger playgrounds with older kids,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “To date, my administration, from the dog park to the outdoor water splash pad, from Oswego’s first ADA accessible playground in Hamilton Park to the new Breitbeck playground, has built countless new playgrounds and other public amenities to improve the quality of life for all Oswego residents. I thank the Sunrise Rotary Club, the DPW, and KOMPANI, INC for teaming up to deliver yet another great spot for Oswego families to enjoy for many years to come.”

The Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club cares for and maintains Rotary Park and first presented the idea of outdoor musical instruments to Mayor Barlow. Warren Shaw of the Sunrise Rotary Club said, “Once again Mayor Barlow has demonstrated his commitment to improving the quality of life for Oswego residents as well as making our city more beautiful. Not only will this new park offer an opportunity for kids to enjoy a unique play area and outdoor musical instruments but will also enhance a main entry into our city for both visitors and residents to enjoy. On behalf of the Oswego Rotary clubs, we are proud to be a part of this project.”

The new playground was built on a previously – using funding from the Federal government’s American Rescue Plan and has been completed ahead of schedule. The project also includes a fence enclosing the entire playground for safety purposes, new sidewalks throughout Rotary Park, and is under twenty-four-hour camera surveillance.

Since taking office, the Barlow administration has aggressively renovated or built new parks. Starting in 2018, we built Oswego’s first dog park and in 2019, we introduced Oswego’s first all-inclusive, ADA accessible playground to Hamilton Park. Also in 2019, the city partnered with Kingsford Park to upgrade the school’s playground.

In 2021, Oswego built the outdoor splash pad and minigolf course and in 2022 replaced the aging Breitbeck Park playground with an impressive new structure containing Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, directly next to the newly installed outdoor fitness court, while simultaneously constructing and opening the new 8,000 square foot skatepark along the East Linear Riverwalk.

