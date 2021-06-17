OSWEOG – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the return of the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park beginning on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Brietbeck Park will slightly change the location from the city bandstand, located near the Kingsford Bell, to the pavilion in Breitbeck Park, to allow for adequate social distancing for the musicians.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union, and the Oswego County Musicians Collective to bring the sunset concert series back to Breitbeck Park,” Barlow said. “After cancelling the series in 2020 due to COVID-19, we know Oswego residents will be excited to get back down to Breitbeck Park to hear their favorite big band and jazz compositions.”

2021 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park:

July 7 Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 14 Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 21 Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m.

July 28 Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m.

August 4 Concert Band at 7 p.m.

August 11 Concert Band at 7 p.m.

August 18 Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

August 25 Concert Band at 7 p.m.

“I know I speak for all the musicians in saying we can’t wait to get back to the park this year,” said David Sterio, President of the Oswego County Musicians Union. “Both the Concert Band and Jazz Band are warmed up and ready to go. At this time, we will be planning to perform at the pavilion to allow distance between the performers. As the season progresses, we’ll let you know of any changes”

The Sunset Concert Series is sponsored by the City of Oswego and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative. These concerts have been a tradition in Oswego for over eighty years, dating back to 1935. The concert band performs traditional marches, show tunes and standard band literature, directed by Trevor Jorgensen. The jazz band, led by Stan Gosek, features music from the big band era to todays’ jazz greats. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concerts are free and open to the public.

