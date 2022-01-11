OSWEGO – The City of Oswego will host an at home snowman building contest on February 19, 2022.

This is open to houses and businesses in the City of Oswego. Weather permitting, we have snow! There will be three categories: Best Traditional, Most Creative and Funniest. Use your imagination and creativity. Must use front yard, side yard or back yard. Judges will be around from noon to 4 p.m.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide children in the city of Oswego with fun, safe activities as COVID-19 continues to cost our children so much,” Barlow said. “We have an exciting list of events and activities on tap for 2022, starting with this fun snowman building contest next month.”

This contest was created to give the families the incentive to work together on building a snowman at home and having family time. Families can enjoy having fun out in the fresh air. businesses’ are also encouraged to participate in the contest.

“While we all continue to survive & thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will offer a friendly competition for families and business to participate in, and maybe win a prize,” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three categories and runner up, donated by Pizza Villa and Plaques awarded for each category donated by Precision Sign and Vinyl Tees.

Registration deadline is Thursday, February 17 at 4 p.m. Registration and rules for the contest will be posted to www.OswegoCityGames.com. Get ready to build! You must be registered to enter.

If you need additional information please contact Jennifer Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or email: [email protected] or see our event page on facebook at: Snowman Building Contest in City of Oswego.

