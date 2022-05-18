OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow released today the “Concerts @ the Square” schedule and band line up for summer 2022.

The concert series will be held at the Water Street Square downtown pocket park located between Water Street and West First Street in Oswego. Beginning in July, live music will be held in the park on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.

All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert area falls within the newly created “social district” in the city so alcohol purchased from nearby establishments will be permitted.

“Before the pandemic interrupted the “Concerts @ the Square” concert series, the new pocket park was serving as a great venue for live music and other outdoor programming opportunities since we built and opened in 2019,” Barlow said. “Now, we hope to restart and grow the series, bringing more people downtown to experience our improvements and support small businesses. The concerts at Water Street Square provide a great opportunity to hear some live music from local musicians and enjoy all downtown Oswego has to offer.”

Water Street Square “Concerts @ the Square” Schedule

Friday, July 1 – Mike Shiel

Friday, July 8 – 1 Night Stand

Friday, July 15 – Double V’s

Friday, July 22 – Domicolo-Barlow Band

Friday, August 12 – 3 of a Kind

Friday, August 19 – Justin Blackwell Band

Friday, August 26 – Rob Auler

Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. No coolers are permitted.

The Water Street Square pocket park was built in 2019 as part of the city’s downtown revitalization plan and has been host to several concerts, wedding ceremonies and other events since opening.

Earlier this month, Mayor Barlow announced the schedule and line up for the Summer Concert Series held at Veteran’s Stage on Thursday evenings. For more information on the Water Street Square Concert Series or the Summer Concert Series, contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795.

