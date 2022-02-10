Mayor Barlow Appoints New Students To Oswego Youth Bureau Board Of Directors

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today he has filled existing vacancies on the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Board of Directors with two local students, Joscelyn Coniski and Stephanie Sprague.

The mission of Oswego Youth Bureau is to contribute to a collaborative network of youth programs and services, provide direct and indirect services to area youth and their families, and empower youth to become responsible members of society and contribute to their local community. As board members, Coniski and Sprague will help develop ideas and strategies for the youth bureau to better serve children in the Oswego community.

Coniski is a 9th grade student at the Oswego High School, currently a Leadership Oswego County Youth Student (LOCY) in the 2021-2022 class, is part of the Oswego Lake Swim Club and is also certified in Scuba Diving Lessons.

Sprague is currently a 10th grade student at the Oswego High School. She is a Leadership Oswego County Youth student who participated virtually in 2020 and has joined LOCY again this year to return to in-person to be able to get the full program experience. Stephanie also participates in cross-country, swimming and diving as well as track and field.

“Joscelyn Coniski and Stephanie Sprague will both be great assets to the Oswego Youth Bureau Board of Directors as we continue to think and develop new ideas to keep the youth in our community active and engaged,” Barlow said. “I know they’ll do an excellent job offering quality idea, thoughts and feedback to the other members of the board and leaders in our community so we can make Oswego a better place for children of all ages.”

Mayor Barlow also reappointed 1st Ward City Councilor Susan McBrearty to the board. The Oswego Youth Bureau Board meets quarterly in different locations around the county.

