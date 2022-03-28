OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today he has appointed Paul Conzone the next assistant chief of the Oswego Fire Department following the retirement of former Assistant Chief John Chawgo last week.

First hired as a firefighter in 2007, Paul Conzone quickly climbed the ranks within the department after being promoted to lieutenant in 2013, captain in 2017 and deputy fire chief in 2019.

Conzone has also played a key role in recent years within the administration to rebuild and redevelop Oswego’s waterfront following the floods of 2017 and 2019.

“I’ve worked side by side with Mr. Paul Conzone in recent years, specifically, working together on rebuilding the waterfront after flooding and erosion from Plan2014. I have seen firsthand how hard he works and how passionate and dedicated he is to his job,” Barlow said. “He unquestionably deserves the promotion to Assistant Fire Chief, and I have no doubt he will excel in his new role.”

Conzone thanked Mayor Barlow and Fire Chief Randy Griffin for the support and confidence and said, “while Assistant Chief Chawgo leaves large shoes to fill, I am ready for the challenged of this demanding position and I am eager to get started.”

The assistant fire chief works alongside the fire chief in planning, budgeting, personnel management, coordination of fire prevention, suppression, emergency response incident operations and educational programs of the fire department.

In the absence of the fire chief, the first assistant fire chief exercises full control of departmental activities. The assistant chief works at the fire department headquarters and has a salary of $101,878.

“I have been fortunate to watch Chief Conzone grow into his position as a Deputy Chief from a company officer over the last five years and I have complete confidence in his abilities to take on this next challenge and assume this new role,” Chief Griffin said.

Paul Conzone lives in the city of Oswego with his wife Charity and two children, Matt and Emily. Conzone is the son of Tom Conzone, retired fire captain of the Oswego Fire Department following a 30 year career.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...