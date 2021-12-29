OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today Timothy Rice will be the next Commissioner of the City of Oswego Department of Public Works.

Rice brings over 20 years of project management, labor relations, and leadership experience to the position after serving as the Business Agent for the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 73. Rice previously worked as a Mechanical Supervisor and Mechanical Superintendent at multiple nuclear power plants in the northeast, served on the Oswego Common Council from 2006 to 2008, is a veteran of the Navy and graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from Ithaca College.

“Tim Rice has the knowledge, ability and leadership skills to make for an excellent Commissioner of the DPW,” Barlow said. “With extensive experience in labor relations and construction management I know he will do a great job managing relationships, expanding the capability of the department, and ensuring top tier service to the residents of Oswego. I look forward to having Tim as part of my administration as we have plenty left to do to improve our community.

Rice thanked Barlow for the support.

“I’m very excited to now be involved, in a very significant way, with Mayor Barlow’s productive administration,” Rice said. “I’m excited to assist with all the ongoing waterfront, downtown and park improvement projects and look forward to working with the capable men and women of the Oswego DPW.”

Rice lives in the city of Oswego with his wife, Heather. He will take over as DPW Commissioner on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...