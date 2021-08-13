OSWEGO – In front of a crowd of roughly 20 people, Mayor Billy Barlow honored the late pitbull and Paws Across Oswego County “mascot,” Kevin James.

Barlow, who previously dedicated a fire hydrant to Kevin right outside City Hall in 2017, added more to the memorial with a garden and plaque. The ceremony began with the President of Paws Across Oswego County Betty Fadden thanking Barlow, as well as two members of the Department of Public Works, Tom Kells and Chantelle Manwarring, for honoring Kevin. The Department of Public Works helped design the space and eventually put everything together. Fadden handed the leash over to Barlow who spoke on Kevin, the “special dog,” and jokingly added that Kevin added to his notoriety as a public official when Barlow dedicated the hydrant to him.

“In politics you covet your name recognition because if people recognize your name, they [think you’re doing a good job]. My name recognition thanks to Kevin went from a nobody, to all of a sudden going viral on the internet and social media, which was incredible,” Barlow said. “He was dressed out in a suit and tie. You just knew from the second you met him, he was a special dog with a great personality, great character.”

Beyond yesterday’s ceremony, the memorial is a great reminder of Kevin and what he represents. As a pitbull, Kevin had a reputation as a violent pup regardless of his actions. Despite this, he remained true to himself as an easy-going and charming dog that changed the way people in the community perceive pitbulls, according to Marjorie Wentworth, a board member of Paws Across Oswego County. Wentworth added that Paws Across Oswego County has a book in its series about a pitbull like Kevin that shares its point of view in the world. Rather than thinking in a vicious manner, the pup named “Junebug” thought there was a monster behind her that made people stay away.

Along with Kevin’s fun nature, he was also a representative for rescue dogs across the community. He was living proof that all animals deserve a second chance and an opportunity to show the love that animals can offer.

“Rescue dogs deserve love. They deserve care, and that’s all they want to give back to their humans too,” said Heather Axtell, another board member with Paws Across Oswego County. “To look at rescue dogs as not a broken dog or unwanted animal. Something happened in their life, but it doesn’t mean they’re not worthy, and they don’t enjoy or desire to be part of a family.”

Kevin was a beacon of love and showed kindness and forgiveness to everyone he encountered. While Kevin unfortunately left us physically in 2020, his spirit will remain in the heart’s of those who met him – and now in Oswego – forever.

“Let’s let this plaque, memorial garden and hydrant be a reminder to people who pass this every single day of Kevin and the good that comes when you treat people with respect, bring joy to other people’s lives and act happy and with energy and enthusiasm,” Barlow said. “It’s really a good reminder to live life the way Kevin did and to do good.”

