OSWEGO, NY

“After working with the Governor’s office, along with the Common Council, I am pleased to report the Port of Oswego Authority has met our requirements regarding their potential windmill transport project. While the Port’s last-minute request made approval challenging, our concerns have been satisfied and we have certainly made the project less impactful to businesses and residents around the Port and along Mitchell Street. Despite our previous disagreements and on-going litigation, I am happy to still work with the Port for the good of the community and offer approval of this project,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Kevin Hill, 3rd Ward Councilor and Chairman of the Physical Services Committee said, “after multiple questions and raising serious concerns at my committee meeting Monday evening, it was evident the Port’s original plan was not acceptable to us and would not be acceptable to the residents, businesses and other affected entities along the transport route. After working through the week with Mayor Barlow and my colleagues on the Council, we were able to force the Port to improve their plan to something residents and businesses would find more workable. I’m proud of what we achieved in such a short time and with little notice and appreciate the Port’s willingness to acknowledge our concerns and work with the city to modify the plan to make the disruption and inconvenience to our neighbors in the 2nd Ward more tolerable.”

