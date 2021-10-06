OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and officials from World Racing Group officially kicked off Super DIRT Week 2021 outside of Oswego City Hall this afternoon following the opening parade ahead of five days of racing and entertainment at Oswego Speedway.

Officials also announced DIRT Week would return to Oswego in 2022 to celebrate the highly anticipated 50th Anniversary of the event, with additional entertainment, events, and specials next year. The 50th Anniversary pace car and logo were unveiled during the announcement.

“I’m so excited to bring back Super DIRT Week next year for the 50th Anniversary,” Barlow said. “While celebrating such a significant milestone, we’re going all out to make the 50th DIRT Week is the best yet! In the meantime, welcome race fans and best of luck to all competitors this year.”

