OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow joined nurses and administrative staff at Oswego Health to announce May 6 through May 12 in the City of Oswego will be celebrated as Nurses Week, recognizing and honoring nurses in and around the Oswego community.

The proclamation encourages citizens in Oswego to show appreciation and support for community nurses, not just during nurse’s week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.

“It’s an honor to visit Oswego Health today to honor our local nurses who have stepped up to serve our community during the pandemic and to appropriately recognize the work they do, not just during a health crisis, but day in and day out,” Barlow said. “On behalf of the entire Oswego community, thank you for all you do and especially for stepping up to serve when we needed you most.”

The full text proclamation is below.

Whereas, the over 3 million nurses in the United States constitute our nation’s largest health care profession and the nursing profession plays a critical role in improving patient outcomes, increasing access, coordinating care and reducing health-care costs, and

Whereas, the depth and breadth of the registered nursing profession meet the different and emerging health care needs of the American population in a wide range of settings, and

Whereas, a renewed emphasis on primary and preventive health care will require better utilization of all of our nation’s nursing resources, and

Whereas, more qualified nurses will be needed in the future to meet the increasingly complex needs of health care consumers in this community, and

Whereas, along with the American Nurses Association, Oswego Health, other local healthcare providers and the City of Oswego find it more than appropriate to recognize and publicly thank and praise our local health care professionals during the Month of May, otherwise known as National Healthcare Month, and specifically wish to acknowledge nurses;

NOW therefore be it Resolved, that I, William J. Barlow, Jr, as Mayor of the City of Oswego, on behalf of the Oswego Common Council and the residents of the City of Oswego declare the week of May 6th through May 12th as Nurses Week in the City of Oswego, New York in an effort to express gratitude to nurses and healthcare professionals in and around the City of Oswego for their service and commitment to their patients in and around the Oswego Community and encourage citizens to show our appreciation for our community’s nurses not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...