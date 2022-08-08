OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed his 2023 city operating budget to the Oswego Common Council, his sixth budget as mayor.

Barlow’s $55,720,035 spending plan, for the sixth consecutive year, calls for no increases to any taxes or fees and does not use any of the general fund to balance the budget. To date, the Barlow administration has yet to use the general fund to balance a budget, has issued one tax decrease in 2019 and successfully lower water and sewer bills for flat rate homeowners by $300.

The proposed executive budget allocated $4,991,480 for the Oswego Fire Department, $5,986,799 for the Oswego Police Department and $6,958,997 for the Oswego Department of Public Works. Overall, the city budget consists of roughly 54% personnel costs, 23% contractual obligations, 14% obligated to fringe benefits.

Mayor Barlow’s FY2023 Budget Highlights:

6th consecutive budget with no tax increase

No increase in water or sewer fees

No use of fund balance/reserves to balance budget

$80,000 in funding for special events

One new snowplow, one new frontend loader for DPW

$150,000 allocated to repair city hydro dam

“The most impressive part of Oswego’s recent growth and transformation has been city government’s ability to make all these improvements to enhance the community while lowering the cost of living by reducing the tax rate and cutting fees. The 2023 proposed city budget ensures continued growth and success without increasing costs to residents,” Barlow said.

The Oswego Common Council will debate on whether to accept the proposed budget or to amend it by resolution. Any amendments made by the Common Council by resolution to increase or decrease appropriations will affect the proposed tax rate.

The council is expected to vote on the proposed budget during the Common Council meeting scheduled for Monday, August 22 following a mandatory public hearing. The mayor’s budget is available in its entirety for review on the city’s website at www.oswegony.org.

