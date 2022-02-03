OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today he is proposing a $850,000 paving plan for the City of Oswego this spring, adding to the $5 million of paving completed since taking office in 2016.

The proposed paving plan favors the east side of the city, repaving some of the most frequently used streets and corridors, including a portion of east Seneca Street, a portion of Route 48 entering the city and a badly deteriorating area of West First Street south of Utica Street.

“I’m hoping to give some extra attention to the east side of the community this year in the paving plan to repave some of the worst roads in the city,” Barlow said. “As always, we’ll maximize the amount of CHIPS funding provided to us by the State of New York and will work strategically to get the best bang for our buck, allowing us to pave as much roadway as possible this season.”

Mayor Barlow’s proposed 2022 paving plan includes:

East Seneca Street (George Street to the Bridge)

East 8th Street (Bridge to Schuyler St)

East 9th Street (Bridge to Mercer St)

East Albany Street (East 1st to East 7th Streets)

East 2nd Street (Utica to McDougal Streets)

Yates Avenues (end to end)

McWhorter Street (end to end)

South Division Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Scriba Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Cochran Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Bronson Street (Liberty Street to 5th Street)

West First Street (Utica to Erie Street)

West Third Street (Utica to Albany Street)

Erie Street (West First Street to 7th Street)

West Seventh Street (Bridge Street to Utica Street)

RT 48 (City Line to Munn Street)

Center Street (end to end)

The Common Council will deliberate the selected streets and proposed funding during the Administrative Services committee meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m.

