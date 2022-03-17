OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the proposal of a new Social District in downtown Oswego allowing for the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors throughout an identified district area.

The proposed law would allow bar and restaurant patrons to walk with alcoholic beverages to outdoor public common areas and other businesses to support local businesses and bring more people downtown.

The district would go into effect annually from June 1 through October 1 with the open container ordinance being lifted daily from noon to 11:59 p.m. Drinks would have to be in a clear to-go cup to be taken outdoors and into other businesses.

“The creation of a social district will bring more energy and enhance the atmosphere of our revitalized downtown area while giving small businesses another opportunity to expand sales and work together to continue improving our downtown,” Barlow said. “We’ve had great success with lifting the open container ordinance during city events and with so many more downtown events scheduled to take place in the future, it makes sense to make this a permanent change during the summer months.”

The proposed district boundaries include approximately West Second Street to East Second Street from Utica Street to the shoreline along Lake Ontario. The city owned and operated Wright’s Landing Marina will be included in the district as well as both linear river walks, Veteran’s Stage, and Water Street Square.

Patrick Mitchell, owner of Southern Fare, supported the creation of a social district by saying, “I’ve experienced first-hand the success such a district has had in other cities and think it’s a great step forward for our downtown. A Social District supports local business and continues our momentum in making our city more pedestrian friendly. Imagine grabbing a cocktail or beer to go and strolling through farmer’s market, enjoying music at The Summer Concert Series, or walking to the waterfront to catch the sunset.”

Barlow’s proposal comes on the heels of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s state-wide proposal to permanently legalize alcohol to-go sales that were initially allowed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barlow said the city would conduct a coordinated outreach effort to businesses should the proposal be approved by the Common Council and the city would supply businesses with an initial marketing campaign to educate the public and raise awareness on what such a district means.

“A Social District can be yet another tool small businesses can use to attract people to downtown and to specific businesses while giving residents the opportunity to explore downtown in a relaxed, fun setting,” said City of Oswego Economic Development Director Amy Murphy. “I believe a Social District will be a great improvement to downtown and expect to see plenty of residents and businesses taking advantage of this new concept.”

The legislation enacting a social district will be considered by the Administrative Services Committee Monday evening, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. If approved by the committee, the proposal would be subject to a public hearing prior to final approval on April 11. The district is proposed to go into effect on June 1.

