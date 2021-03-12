Mayor Barlow, Wayne Drugs To Host Vaccine Clinic For 60 +, Educators, Childcare Workers

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and local pharmacy Wayne Drugs have partnered to host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.

The vaccine clinic will be available, by appointment only, to individuals 60 years of age and older, childcare workers, educators and all school faculty and staff. Residents looking to book a vaccine appointment on-line should visit here.

Appointment are available immediately and will be filled on a first come-first serve basis. Individuals without internet access can call the City of Oswego Clerk’s Office at 315-342-8191 or schedule in-person with the Clerk’s office on the first floor of Oswego City Hall.

Appointment scheduling will begin immediately and will be closed once all spots become filled. Residents calling or stopping into City Hall to make an appointment should have their ID and proof of employment ready to provide required information. There are 500 appointments available.

“Our first vaccination clinic was a great success and I’m happy to partner once again with Wayne Drugs to bring another vaccine clinic for eligible individuals to Oswego,” Barlow said. “I encourage Oswego residents who are eligible to take advantage of this local and easily accessible option immediately.”

Oswego City Hall is located at 13 West Oneida Street. The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake Street.

