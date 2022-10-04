NAPA Super DIRT Week Returns To Oswego

OSWEGO – This week marks the 50th anniversary of Super DIRT Week in Central New York and fans, organizers and officials are ready to celebrate.

Oswego Speedway will host the main events for the sixth year, with additional races scheduled at other local dirt tracks, including Brewerton Speedway and Weedsport Speedway.

People are encouraged to join the celebration by wearing racing attire on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and cheering on the drivers during the noon parade through the city of Oswego.

The County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee recently presented Jeff Hachmann, executive director of the event, with a proclamation highlighting the largest annual dirt racing event in the state. For event details, go to www.superdirtweek.com.

