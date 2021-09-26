OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego announced the opening of a new two-person art exhibition in the Timothy McHenry Gallery at the Oswego Civic Arts Center. The show, called “Pictures and Things,” will be comprised of photography by Ottavio Melucci and driftwood sculpture by Joanne Henry, co-winners of the solo show award at last year’s AAO Members’ Exhibition.

The show will begin with an artists’ reception on Saturday, October 9 from 7-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Masking is required. Individually packaged refreshments will be served.

For Melucci, photography began in his thirties, during hunting trips. Currently, he spends a lot of time capturing photographic images of “landscapes, wildlife, and anything outdoors.” He says that now “even simple hikes are often full of surprises.”

Joanne Henry began saving driftwood when she started “seeing things in the debris along the shore of Lake Ontario: a wing, a branch, a beak.” She resides, most of the year, at a cottage on the lake that has become “a Home for Wayward Driftwood that begs to be resurrected.”

This exhibition will run until October 31. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery is also open during any art classes or theater performances or by appointment.

The Civic Arts Center is located at the northernmost end of East 4th Street in Oswego, directly across from Fort Ontario. For more information call (315) 216-6782 or check out the AAO website at www.oswegoarts.org.

