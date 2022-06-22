OSWEGO – Fitzhugh Park Elementary School will have a new principal for the start of the 2022-23 school year; Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III welcoming incoming principal Amy Molloy to last night’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday, June 21.

According to Calvin, Molloy is currently the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School Principal; also saying she comes with an impressive background in education including positions as director of special education and middle school principal for the Sandy Creek School District, along with assistant principal at the Rome Free Academy. Molloy’s duties will begin on July 5.

“I’m so excited to be here. It’s kind of like a dream-come-true for me because I’ve always wanted to get back to elementary school and I like working with big city-school districts. I’m just really, really excited to be here and I just want to thank you,” Molloy said. “I’m looking for my forever home and I really do think I found it here with the Oswego City School District. So, thank you for the warm welcome – I really appreciate it and I look forward to working with all of you.”

Also coming on board as OCSD Director of Math is Jeremy Amidon. According to Calvin, Amidon currently resides in North Carolina but will be moving back to the area shortly.

“He’s from the New York area, but went down there for a number of years and says, ‘I want to come back to this area,’” Calvin said.

Amidon’s term will begin on the same date as Molloy’s – July 5.

Calvin also noted that finalist interviews for the Assistant Superintendent position will begin Wednesday, June 22. Other items covered during the Superintendent’s Report include the following:

The OHS Commencement ceremonies will be held this Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Three 30-day summer programs are being offered in the district. They include: Summer Programming K-8 Summer school 9-12 Extended School Year (ESY) for kids with disabilities All of the following programs have been put in place to provide instructional support, to resolve any instructional “gaps,” and to also provide credit recovery. Recognition: BOE President Heather DelConte Board member Lynda Sereno OHS Student Representative Zachary DeMott Executive Director of Elementary Education and Accountability Carrie Plasse



DelConte thanked the Oswego community and fellow board members for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice in supporting the district for a better educational experience.

“I just want to first and foremost thank the community for giving me the pleasure for this position again. When I decided to leave the [Oswego County] Legislature I did it because I realized all of the problems and challenges our community faces – the solutions are here,” DelConte said. “They start with our young people. The solutions to the future are here, so never underestimate that.”

All items on the agenda were unanimously passed by the board. To view the full agenda, please click here. All BOE meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month, the next meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

