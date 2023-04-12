New Student-Led, Student-Run Cafe Opens On SUNY Oswego Campus

OSWEGO – A new student-led, student-run cafe – the product of a SUNY Oswego business class – held its grand opening celebration in Rich Hall on Tuesday, April 11.

Called the Rich N’ Pour Cafe, the space represents a boost to student entrepreneurship experiences, a service for those in Rich Hall and beyond, and a campus-community partnership.

Students in the Management 444 class represent a board of directors who have made decisions on the big and little touches in the space that replaces the Wall Street Cafe, which closed in 2022, in the Rich Hall atrium lobby.

The Rich N’ Pour cafe is staffed by more than 20 student baristas serving up Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters-infused beverages and baked goods. The students in the class interviewed and hired the baristas, selected the menu and proposed the decor to provide a relaxing ambience that can also serve as a welcoming meeting space.

Irene Scruton — the Assistant Dean of the School of Business and Director of MBA programs — teaches the course with Oswego alumnus and community entrepreneur Ed Alberts serving as senior advisor. Scruton offered thanks to Auxiliary Services, led by Stephen McAfee, for being such willing partners in helping develop plans.

The grand opening featured brief remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, some specials and the welcome smell of coffee wafting through Rich Hall again.

Hours for the cafe are currently 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

PHOTO CAPTION: Students in SUNY Oswego’s Management 444 class hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony during an April 11 grand opening for the new Rich N’ Pour Cafe in the Rich Hall lobby. The class serves as a board of directors for the new student-led, student-run cafe which serves Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters-infused beverages and baked goods in a relaxing ambience that can also serve as a welcoming meeting space in the home of Oswego’s School of Business.