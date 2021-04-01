Novelis, GOFCC Partner To Support Small Businesses

OSWEGO – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) is partnering with Novelis, the leading manufacturer of aluminum, to incentivize local small businesses to engage with the chamber.

Novelis’ support of the program, which launched yesterday, enables 50 small businesses to receive a 50% reimbursement of their chamber membership. To qualify applicants will be asked to participate in chamber programming and do business with existing chamber members.

“We are beyond grateful for the support that our partners at Novelis have shown our chamber and our local business community,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of the GOFCC. “It’s another example of our incredible partners from across the region working alongside our team to achieve our bold vision for a vibrant and growing community. This initiative empowers local small businesses to receive continued promotion, advocacy and support that membership provides while also allowing new businesses to learn more about our services.”

Program Details:

Fifty businesses, 35 existing members and 15 new, will receive a 50% discount on their new or existing membership.

To qualify for the GOFCC Member Incentive Program, presented by Novelis, members must participate in two small in person/ virtual events, two large/anchor events and conduct business with two existing chamber members within 12 months of becoming a member.

Applications for the process will be accepted, March 31, 2021 through June 1, 2021. Awardees will be announced at the annual GOFCC Golf Social on June 21, 2021.

To request an application, email [email protected].

“Novelis is pleased to sponsor the GOFCC incentive program,” said Jeff Cruse, Plant Manager at Novelis. “The GOFCC is a valuable and strategic partner that supports businesses and economic development opportunities. Whether you are a global organization based in the community or a local small business, we can all benefit from the strong collaboration and expertise that GOFCC and Centerstate CEO offers. We are pleased to support access to these resources for our esteemed community businesses.”

About Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce advances the business and community interests of the region through advocacy, member services and community enhancements. The GOFCC is a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO, enabling it to be strong chamber, dedicated to the needs of the Oswego-Fulton community, while bringing the area prominently into the overall growth and success of the region.

About CenterState CEO

CenterState CEO is an independent and forward thinking economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce; dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region. We serve as an advocate and resource for smart business, catalyze and facilitate regional growth, and promote community prosperity through results-driven partnerships, planning and problem-solving. www.centerstateceo.com

